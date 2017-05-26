WCSH
Community Lets Students Know They Matter

WCSH 7:50 AM. EDT May 26, 2017

BATH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — People rallied outside the Morse High School Friday morning with signs telling students they matter.

This comes after a survey revealed 49% of students said they thought they didn't matter in their community. 

The Midcoast Community Alliance organized the event. It's a suicide prevention group made up of different community organizations, including mental health care agencies and law enforcement. The group said it wants to remind students they're important.

