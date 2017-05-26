BATH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — People rallied outside the Morse High School Friday morning with signs telling students they matter.

Now THIS is a way to start your day! pic.twitter.com/fh0GLs8T23 — Samantha York (@WLBZsammmky) May 26, 2017

This comes after a survey revealed 49% of students said they thought they didn't matter in their community.

Morse HS students were greeted with a surprise this morning! Dozens of community members reminding them THEY MATTER! pic.twitter.com/4AGzUfJb4B — Samantha York (@WLBZsammmky) May 26, 2017

The Midcoast Community Alliance organized the event. It's a suicide prevention group made up of different community organizations, including mental health care agencies and law enforcement. The group said it wants to remind students they're important.

