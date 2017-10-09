Community rallies behind members of beloved restaurant destroyed in fire -- even the competition

BATH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A community is coming together to help rebuild a beloved restaurant.



We still don't know what started the fire that destroyed the SouthGate Family Restaurant in September, but efforts to help the owners re-open are already gathering steam.

"We're a married couple, our income relies solely on this," said Keith Fraser, who runs Fiona's Catering with his wife Lisa. "So we can relate to the people we've known for a number of years, being in the same situation, and all the sudden they wake up and their business is gone."

The Frasers' first step to help was to hire one of the suddenly unemployed SouthGate workers.

"I hired one. I wish I had room for more," Lisa said, "but I hired one right away. I know the Galley hired one, a couple restaurants in Brunswick."

Several local restaurant-owners have decided to help out their competition. Fiona's Catering and Takeout and The Galley Restaurant are planning a Pig Roast for October 28, at the Knights of Columbus on Middle Street in Bath. It starts at 3:00 p.m. and runs until 9:00 p.m.



There will be live auctions, silent auctions, a 50/50 raffle, and bake sale, among other things.



Tickets are $15, you can buy them at Fiona's and The Galley.

