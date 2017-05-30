Community rallies around Stoneton family after tragedy

Kelsey Stoneton (Photo: Lauren Kaiser)

WINTHROP, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Restaurants in the Winthrop area are rallying support behind the Stoneton family. Last Friday, 17-year old Kelsey Stoneton suffered a pulmonary embolism and after failed attempts to save her she was pronounced dead early Saturday morning.

Signs all over Winthrop, Augusta and parts of Lewiston carry messages about Kelsey and her smile.

The Red Barn in Augusta, The Winthrop House of Pizza, and Fast Eddie's Drive-In on Route 202 are all holding benefits in support of her family.

Kelsey worked part time at Fast Eddie's along with her sister, boyfriend, and a number of her friends. Owner Russ Angell says her sudden loss has had a big impact on the area.

The Red Barn is hosting a benefit Thursday night from 4-8, Fast Eddie's is hosting theirs on Friday night, and the Winthrop House of Pizza will host their benefit Saturday from 4-7pm.

