Community rallies around residents who are still in the dark

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — In the Boothbay Region, volunteers are distributing meals to people without electricity.

There are more than 2,000 outages in that area.

Volunteers spent most of the morning making 500 sandwiches. Then, they went door-to-door, delivering a free lunch to people who have been without power for days.

Some people are getting a warm place to stay thanks to the owner of the Boothbay Harbor Oceanside Golf Resort.

Paul Coulumbe wanted to do something to help the community and opened up the resort to people who lost power. More than 70 people are staying for free at the hotel and can remain until their power comes back on.

"I think it's amazing," said Boothbay resident Mandy Scott. "I almost feel like we don't deserve this but it's so amazing and so generous and are so thankful for it."

The free accommodations are for people who have lost power and live in Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Southport and Edgecomb.

If you would like more information you can call the Boothbay Harbor Oceanside Gulf Resort at 207-633-4455. For information, you can contact the Boothbay Region Community Resources Council at www.boothbayresources.com or 207-633-6272.

