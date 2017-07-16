Community continues to honor teen killed in hayride accident

WATERVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The teen who was killed in a 2014 hayride accident was honored Sunday in Waterville at the second annual 'Kick Around the Clock for Cass' soccer game.

"She loved the sport, like lived it, breathed it, she would have loved this" Charette's close friend Emily Hogan said. "I am sure she is loving it right now". Hogan and others are still coping with the loss of Charette but say events like this help with the healing process.

"It would be a lot worse if it wasn't for the community that we find ourselves in right now' Charette's brother Colby said. "Our neighborhood and the larger central Maine has been such a safety net for us -- it's been a really tough time, and the community has helped us through that 100 percent."

Participants in the second annual kick around the clock for Cass game are raising money for the Shine On Cass Foundation-- a non-profit started by Cassidy's family to empower young people to shine through volunterism. Seeing people of all ages take the field and have fun in Cassidy's name gives her family strength. Participants wore a shirt and scored a few goals to show that Cassidy Charette's love for her community will never be forgotten.

"Having events like this, it really makes it, not easier, but more bearable" Hogan said. "Because it really shows that she's still with us and she's still making an impact, even though she is not her physically".

