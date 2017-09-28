Committee votes 15-2 to move forward with marijuana bill

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- The Marijuana Legalization Committee voted to approve the draft bill that would spell out regulations for recreational marijuana.

The committee voted 15-2 to approve the bill and it is expected to go to the rest of the Legislature in October.

Some adjustments were made to the bill this week after many people spoke at the public hearing Tuesday.

Co-committee chair, Senator Roger Katz emphasized the committee's "conservative" approach to tackling the bill.

"We wanted to be cognizant of the fact that people still have some very significant public health and public safety issues about this." Katz said.

