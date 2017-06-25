Collins still undecided on health care bill

Sen. Susan Collins (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (Press Herald) - Sen. Susan Collins continued to withhold a definite answer to whether she will support or reject the senate health care bill released by Senate Republicans last week.

Collins, who appeared on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday morning, said she has serious concerns about the cuts the bill would make to Medicaid and how that would impact the most vulnerable, older Americans. She said she wants to see the Congressional Budget Office analysis of the bill, which she expects to be released Monday, before she makes up her mind.

