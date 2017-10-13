Collins aside, 17 candidates in race for governor

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

As of Friday night, there are 17 candidates registered and listed on the state ethics and election practices website.

Three of them are Republicans, nine are Democrats, and five are independents or belong to third parties.

On the Republican side, all the candidates are already well-known in Augusta.

They include Former DHHS Commissioner Mary Mayhew. Senate Republican leader Garrett Mason and House Republican Leader Ken Fredette.

The Democrats have a few prominent candidates too.

They include former Speaker of the House, Mark Eves, current attorney general Janet Mills and state senator Mark Dion.

Also on the Democratic side. former state senator, James Boyle. attorney Adam Cote -- coast guard retiree Patrick Eisenhart, former State Rep Diane Russell. activist and lobbyist Betsy Sweet and former electrician Martin Vachon.

Among the independents, Maine State Treasurer, Terry Hayes and non-profit president Alan Caron.

Green party candidates are: Jay Parker Lunt Dresser and Elizabeth Marsano.

Finally, there's one libertarian, army veteran. Richard Light.

Collins’ decision not run is disappointing for some moderate voters because they think she's well-liked by a variety of voters.

"Senator Collins is very well-liked on all sides of the political spectrum and especially in the middle,” said State Rep, Owen Casas, and independent from Rockport. “So yes , you've removed that well-liked person and there's the possibility for an extreme Republican person and a maybe a moderate Democrat and that candidate probably stands a better chance at the governorship."

In addition to the seventeen current candidates, there are also a handful of people considering a run.

Republican maybes include businessman Shawn Moody and Senate President, Mike Thibodeau

On the Democratic side, there's speculation businessman Adam Lee and Congresswoman Chellie Pingree may decide to run.



© 2017 WCSH-TV