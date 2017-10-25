Collecting change to change the world

FALMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Making a difference doesn't take much. A Maine-based non-profit is proving that by helping to change the world using the change in your pockets.

Matt Hoidal of Falmouth founded World of Change because he says there is an estimated $10 billion worth of change lying around in American homes not being used. The group works with local schools to help students collect coins for causes they are passionate about.

Falmouth Elementary raised more than $6,000, and chose to have their change distributed to Habitat for Humanity and a few other local charities.

"What I love are the stories that kids share everyday about the change they've already made in the world," says Hoidal. "Taking something that's literally within arms' reach, pulling it together, seeing it add up and seeing theirs with others... They are something huge for the community."

NEWS CENTER is partnering with World of Change for our annual Make a Difference day, which is this Saturday. We will be volunteering at Maine Changefest at L.L.Bean's Discovery Park in Freeport from Noon to 6 p.m., and at the L.L. Bean outlet in Bangor from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can also check out worldofchange.world to see which organizations your change will impact.

