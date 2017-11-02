Collateral Damage Blog

On April 22, 2017, her fianc�, Jeremy Link was arrested for sexually abusing a minor. More specifically, the 43-year-old cheerleading and tumbling coach was accused of having an ongoing sexual relationship with one of his 14-year-old students. This is he

WCSH 3:42 PM. EDT November 02, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories