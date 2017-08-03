Cold Cases Maine: Ashley Ouellette

SACO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Eighteen-years ago a passer-by found the body of a teenage girl dumped in the middle of Pine Point Road in Scarborough and to this day her murder remains unsolved.

Ashley Ouellette, whose death was ruled a homicide by strangulation, was a sophomore at Thornton Academy in Saco at the time.

Investigators have spent hundreds of hours investigating the case, with no arrests.

Scarborough Police have been asking the public for help in solving her murder, even releasing dozens of photographs of Ouellette on its Facebook page.

Ashley's mom, Lisa Ouellette, remains hopeful that there will be justice for her daughter. She said Ashley's body could not have been placed on the road by one person: "There is no doubt that people know what happened. This wasn't just one person. so people know."

Ashley Ouellette's father has passed away and so have her grandparents. Her mother Lise hopes she gets some answers about her daughter's death before she goes.

Ashley's friend Angie Presby is pleading for answers and asks just one person who knows what happened to speak up: "It's been long enough to keep that secret."