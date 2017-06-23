WCSH
Colby College names Jacob Olkkola new athletic director

The Associated Press , WCSH 7:07 PM. EDT June 23, 2017

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — Colby College in Maine has named Jacob Olkkola its new athletics director.

Olkkola is currently senior associate director of athletics at the University of Delaware. He also served as chief financial officer and as a senior administrator for the Department of Athletics and Recreation Services.

Olkkola also was director of recreation services at Harvard University.

