Cocaine base found in South Portland motel room

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Two people were arrested after police raided their hotel room early Monday morning and found drugs.

Police say they went to the Motel on Main Street in South Portland to execute a search warrant around 5:45 a.m. There, they found prepackaged suspected cocaine base, packaging material, a scale and money.

33-year-old Kelcy Frederick of Scarborough and 36-year-old Rusty Swift were charged with drug trafficking.

The MDEA and a SWAT team also responded.

