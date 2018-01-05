Coastal communities cleaning up and drying out after blizzard

KENNEBUNKPORT (NEWS CENTER Maine) - Today the clean-up and drying out after yesterday’s blizzard got underway in earnest.

Flooding in some coastal areas was the worst seen in years. In southern Maine, the tide was the third highest since records have been kept. A major business area in downtown Kennebunkport was shutdown when flooding in Dock Square forced town officials to close it off.

The good news about flooding from a high tide is water does recede quickly, but by the time it did, the damage was already done.

“6 to 8 inches underwater. This whole area right here and back here there were menus floating around”, said Luann MacDonald as she walked through her Hurricane Restaurant.

On Thursday the ocean was literally coming up through the floors.

“When I walked in the outlets were underwater and they were beginning to spark and smoke. I had to call the fire department”, she said.

The flooding was the culmination of a very long and very difficult week for Macdonald. Days earlier a pipe froze and burst, forcing her to cancel 200 dining reservations on New Year’s Eve.

“Had all the New Year’s eve reservations completely booked and now just trying to clean up a mess”, she said.

“People who have worked here for decades say I’ve never seen it like this”, said Kennebunkport Town Manager Laurie Smith.

Smith says the storm and all of it’s many facets, put a strain on the town’s workers and resources.

“We were concerned about the high winds and people with power outages in the cold temperatures. We were focused on shelters and warming centers. The high tide, we did not expect it to be at the level that it did reach”, she said.

Smith says the only bright spot is that the flooding happened now and not a few weeks earlier in the middle of the town’s Christmas Prelude celebration. Luann MacDonald agrees. She was ready close for the winter. Now she has some extra time to get ready for next season.

“This is kind of crazy with the frozen pipes, then the bursting, then the tide and now I’m trying to get cleaned up before the ice comes”, she said.

She now has her sights set on Spring. She expects to open at the end of March in time for Red Sox opening day and the busy Easter weekend.

© 2018 WCSH-TV