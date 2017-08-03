Coast Guard searching for possible person in the water near Cape Elizabeth

United States Coast Guard (Photo: United States Coast Guard)

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Coast Guard crews are searching for an 80-year-old man possibly in the water after his 33-foot sailboat ran aground Thursday near Cape Elizabeth.



They say a local fire department found his boat around 6:15 p.m. It was unmanned.



It was reported that the sailboat’s sails were up and a skiff was in tow.

Crews are searching by land and sea, including a helicopter and an airplane.



Other agencies searching include: Maine Marine Patrol, the Cape Elizabeth water Extraction Team, and the Scarborough Fire Department.



Anyone with information about the sailboat or its owner is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector Northern New England watchstanders at 207-767-0303.

© 2017 WCSH-TV