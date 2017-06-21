Missing Kayaker

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS (NEWS CENTER)-- The Coast Guard is searching for a man who was calling mayday and possibly fell out of his kayak Wednesday morning off the coast of Maine.

A Coast Guard press release states, a man broadcasted mayday three times over the radio at about 10:15 a.m., and Coast Guard Sector Northern New England received the call. Through a broken radio transmission, it is believed the man fell out of his kayak and is in the vicinity of Bois Bubert Island.

The Coast Guard Station in Jonesport launched a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew and Station Southwest Harbor launched a 29-foot response boat crew to search the areAn. A Jayhawk helicopter aircrew was also launched from Air Station Cape Cod.

They say a Canadian air force aircrew, a Maine Marine Patrol aircrew, and three Maine Marine patrol boat crews are all assisting in the search.

The crews are currently searching a 275 square mile area.

Missing Kayaker audio can be found here.

If anyone has any knowledge of this man's whereabouts please call Ken Stuart at Sector Northern New England at 207-741-5422.

