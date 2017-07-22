Coast Guard searching Casco Bay for possible missing kayakers

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The U.S. Coast Guard of Northern New England along with the Falmouth Police Department are searching Saturday morning for two possible missing kayakers in Casco Bay.

According to the Coast Guard, a civilian reported two unmanned kayaks near Great Diamond Island and Cow Island early Saturday morning - one blue Old Town Canoe brand and one red and orange L.L. Bean brand.

Coast Guard officials did not find any items inside the kayaks and believe they may have simply drifted from shore, but are required to actively search when unmanned vessels are found.

If someone you know is missing or you are missing a kayak in this area, contact the U.S. Coast Guard of Northern New England at 207-767-0303, or contact the Falmouth Police Department.

