Coast Guard officer surprises sister at Bucksport class night

BUCKSPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Coast Guard officer stationed in Alaska surprised his sister at Bucksport High School's "class night" Thursday when students receive scholarships.

Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Michael York surprised his sister Eva at the event.

He is stationed at Communication Detachment Kodiak, in Kodiak, Alaska. His mother, Ruth, said York flew home in December on emergency when my father passed, so she didn't think he had enough money for a ticket.

© 2017 WCSH-TV