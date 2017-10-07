Coast Guard investigating two mysterious incidents

Maine-- (NEWS CENTER) The Coast Guard, Maine Marine Patrol, and the Chebeague Island Harbormaster are searching for at least one person who they believe is in trouble near Chebeague Island and Little John Island.

They received a report from a woman just before 9 p.m., Saturday that she heard at least one man yelling for help.

The Coast Guard said they have been thoroughly surveying the area, but have not found anything.

If you have any information...please call the USCG at (207) 767-0303.

The Coast Guard is investigating another incident Saturday night near Little Diamond Island.An overturned yellow kayak with the words silver #14 written out on the side.

They said they got the report around 10 p.m. by another boater.

Inside the kayak, they found a dry bag with a damaged cell phone and floating nearby...a bag of bread.

Maine marine patrol is working this case.

