Coast Guard investigating sinking of boat in Casco Bay

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for anyone that may have been onboard a lobster boat found submerged in water off Casco Bay on Saturday afternoon.



A boater called for help after spotting the sunken vessel off Chebeague Island in Chandler Cove around noon.

The Coast Guard said the boat is still in the water and they are following a few leads.



NEWS CENTER will continue to track this developing story.

Anyone with information please call the Coast Guard in South Portland at 207-767-0303.

© 2017 WCSH-TV