Coast Guard continues searching for 80-yr-old off Maine coast

United States Coast Guard (Photo: United States Coast Guard)

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The U.S. Coast Guard continues searching for 80 year-old Richard Pratt off the coast of southern Maine after his 33-foot sailboat ran aground Thursday near Cape Elizabeth.

Coast Guard officials say Pratt launched his sail boat from Wood Island which is off the coast of Biddeford, but they are not sure when he launched.

Officials found his sailboat with a skiff attached and a cabin door open Richmond Island near Cape Elizabeth.

Officials found Pratt's log book and are basing their search off of information from it. On Friday they searched off the coast of Ogunquit for Pratt using the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter and a helicopter.

Officials say a local fire department found his boat around 6:15 p.m. Thursday with no one on it.

Other agencies searching include: Maine Marine Patrol, the Cape Elizabeth water Extraction Team, and the Scarborough Fire Department.



Anyone with information about the sailboat or its owner is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector Northern New England watchstanders at 207-767-0303.

