Co-owner of The Holy Donut dies of cancer

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The co-owner of a dominant doughnut business in southern Maine passed away this week, according to a Facebook post Thursday.

They say 'Donut Angel' Al Kellis, who helped his daughter, Leigh, launch The Holy Donut in 2012, died of cancer.

"We had a big loss this week," the company posted on Facebook. They said he gave years of his life to help the business grow. "He contributed endless hours, donut deliveries, jokes, smiles, bagels, and attended to countless maintenance and business issues."

The news comes as a devastating loss to not only The Holy Donut, but customers from far and wide loyal to the beloved business.

"I am so sorry," read one Facebook comment. "I always saw him at your Deering Oaks location and he was such a friendly man."

Another comment from a customer in the midwest shared a memory.

"Condolences from Illinois. I had a Holy Donut one time, visiting Marianne Labokey in Maine several years ago. As I write this, I am drinking my coffee from a Holy Donut mug. Love takes many forms - his love will continue on in your endeavors."

All three shops will be closed Saturday, October 28, "to honor his life that was a true example of giving, selflessness, no drama, humor, joie de vivre, acceptance of others and at the end, a valiant fight with cancer."



A wake is planned for Friday, October 27 at Conroy Tully State Street in Portland from 3-6 p.m. His funeral is Saturday, October 28 at 10 a.m. at Black Point Church in Scarborough





