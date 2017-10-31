CMP says Most Mainers will get power by Saturday night

(NEWS CENTER) — Close to a half a million Maine customers were left in the dark from Sunday's storm.
The height of power loss hit Mainers Monday afternoon, Oct. 30 and Central Maine Power's spokesperson Gail Rice said it will take more than a week to restore power to all Maine homes and businesses.
CMP officials said Tuesday in a news conference that the majority of customers would have power restored by Saturday evening, November 4.
Officials are also asking people not to approach line crews so they can stay focused on their work and to stay safe.
Gail said utility crews and arborists main priority was safety on Monday and that they would NOT be restoring much power but cleaning up downed lines and trees that were blown from the Sou'easter's gusts that reached 69 mph.
70% of Central Maine Power's 560,000 customers were without power Monday, with the lucky minority only loosing it for a couple of hours.
Emera Maine has 158,000 customers and 58% of them were in the dark.
At the height of power loss these were the numbers:
Rice, along with police stations across the state, are reminding Mainers to check on their neighbors to make sure that everyone is staying warm and has the necessities they need.
LIST OF WARMING CENTERS ACROSS MAINE
Androscoggin County: Greene Town Office: OPEN
Warming Center
Greene, 220 Main Street
Open until 4:30pm. Fire Dept is the backup.
Androscoggin County: Lisbon Town Office: OPEN
Warming Center
Lisbon, 300 Lisbon St
Lisbon Town Office is open with the Community Center as a backup.
Hancock County: Brooksville Fire Station/Town Office: OPEN
Warming Center
Brooksville, 1 Town House Road
Open 24 hrs.
Hancock County: Island Community Center: OPEN
Warming Center
Stonington, 10 Memorial Lane
Open from 6:00am until 8:30pm
Lincoln County: Bristol Mills Fire Station: OPEN
Warming Center
Bristol, 1206 Bristol Rd
Open until 10:00pm
Lincoln County: New Harbor Fire Department: OPEN
Warming Center
New Harbor, 2561 Bristol Rd
Open until 10:00pm
Lincoln County: Bristol Fire and Rescue Round Pond Station: OPEN
Warming Center
Round Pond, ME-32
Open until 10:00pm
Penobscot County: Cross Insurance Center: OPEN
Warming Center
Bangor, 515 Main St
Charging Station
Penobscot County: Old Town Middle School: OPEN
Warming Center
Old Town, 156 Oak St
Warming/charging center, open until further notice
Penobscot County: Orono Field House: OPEN
Emergency Shelter
Orono, 168 College Avenue
Will open at 5:00pm as a Red Cross emergency shelter.
York County: Wells Elementary School: OPEN
Warming Center
Wells, 276 Sanford Rd
Open to Wells residents, Showers available
Scheduled to Open:
Penobscot County: Bangor Public Library: WILL OPEN
Warming Center
Bangor, 145 Harlow St
Open from 10:00am until 8:00pm
York County: Seeds of Hope: WILL OPEN
Warming Center
Biddeford, 35 South St
Open from 9:00am until 1:00pm
Now Closed:
Knox County: Hahn Center: CLOSED
Other
Friendship, 31 Main Street
Open from 1:00pm to 5:00pm as a charging station
Penobscot County: Brewer Public Safety: CLOSED
Other
Brewer, 151 Parkway
Open as charging station until 9:00pm.
Penobscot County: Etna Community Hall: CLOSED
Warming Center
Etna, 17 Shadow Lane
Hours 2:00pm to 10:00pm
Waldo County: Troy Howard Middle School: CLOSED
Warming Center
Belfast, 173 Lincolnville Avenue
Closed at 6 PM.
