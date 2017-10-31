CMP says Most Mainers will get power by Saturday night

The Sou'easter that hit Maine Sunday evening into Monday morning knocked out more power than any other weather event in the state's history.

(NEWS CENTER) — Close to a half a million Maine customers were left in the dark from Sunday's storm.

The height of power loss hit Mainers Monday afternoon, Oct. 30 and Central Maine Power's spokesperson Gail Rice said it will take more than a week to restore power to all Maine homes and businesses.

CMP officials said Tuesday in a news conference that the majority of customers would have power restored by Saturday evening, November 4.

Officials are also asking people not to approach line crews so they can stay focused on their work and to stay safe.

Gail said utility crews and arborists main priority was safety on Monday and that they would NOT be restoring much power but cleaning up downed lines and trees that were blown from the Sou'easter's gusts that reached 69 mph.

70% of Central Maine Power's 560,000 customers were without power Monday, with the lucky minority only loosing it for a couple of hours.

Emera Maine has 158,000 customers and 58% of them were in the dark.

At the height of power loss these were the numbers:

Rice, along with police stations across the state, are reminding Mainers to check on their neighbors to make sure that everyone is staying warm and has the necessities they need.

LIST OF WARMING CENTERS ACROSS MAINE

Androscoggin County: Greene Town Office: OPEN

Warming Center

Greene, 220 Main Street

Open until 4:30pm. Fire Dept is the backup.

Androscoggin County: Lisbon Town Office: OPEN

Warming Center

Lisbon, 300 Lisbon St

Lisbon Town Office is open with the Community Center as a backup.

Hancock County: Brooksville Fire Station/Town Office: OPEN

Warming Center

Brooksville, 1 Town House Road

Open 24 hrs.

Hancock County: Island Community Center: OPEN

Warming Center

Stonington, 10 Memorial Lane

Open from 6:00am until 8:30pm

Lincoln County: Bristol Mills Fire Station: OPEN

Warming Center

Bristol, 1206 Bristol Rd

Open until 10:00pm

Lincoln County: New Harbor Fire Department: OPEN

Warming Center

New Harbor, 2561 Bristol Rd

Open until 10:00pm

Lincoln County: Bristol Fire and Rescue Round Pond Station: OPEN

Warming Center

Round Pond, ME-32

Open until 10:00pm

Penobscot County: Cross Insurance Center: OPEN

Warming Center

Bangor, 515 Main St

Charging Station

Penobscot County: Old Town Middle School: OPEN

Warming Center

Old Town, 156 Oak St

Warming/charging center, open until further notice

Penobscot County: Orono Field House: OPEN

Emergency Shelter

Orono, 168 College Avenue

Will open at 5:00pm as a Red Cross emergency shelter.

York County: Wells Elementary School: OPEN

Warming Center

Wells, 276 Sanford Rd

Open to Wells residents, Showers available

Scheduled to Open:

Penobscot County: Bangor Public Library: WILL OPEN

Warming Center

Bangor, 145 Harlow St

Open from 10:00am until 8:00pm

York County: Seeds of Hope: WILL OPEN

Warming Center

Biddeford, 35 South St

Open from 9:00am until 1:00pm

Now Closed:

Knox County: Hahn Center: CLOSED

Other

Friendship, 31 Main Street

Open from 1:00pm to 5:00pm as a charging station

Penobscot County: Brewer Public Safety: CLOSED

Other

Brewer, 151 Parkway

Open as charging station until 9:00pm.

Penobscot County: Etna Community Hall: CLOSED

Warming Center

Etna, 17 Shadow Lane

Hours 2:00pm to 10:00pm

Waldo County: Troy Howard Middle School: CLOSED

Warming Center

Belfast, 173 Lincolnville Avenue

Closed at 6 PM.

