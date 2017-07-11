Close friend remembers Jay murder victim

Maureen Adams, a close friend of Jay murder victim, Wendy Douglass.

JAY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

Friends and neighbors of murder victim Wendy Douglass are beginning to grieve.

One of them, Maureen Adams, is taking her death especially hard.

Adams knew Douglass for over 30 years. The pair would baby sit for each other’s kids and lean on each other when they needed help.

Adams even saw Douglass at her job the day before she was killed.

"She works at food city and we were there on another matter and she seemed fine,: said, Adams. "She didn’t act like anything was wrong."

Both an autopsy on Douglass’ body and the arraignment of James Sweeney are expected to happen Wednesday.

