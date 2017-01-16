Clipper ship built in 1906 to return to Bath, Maine

Portland Press Herald via Getty Images (Photo: Portland Press Herald via Getty Images, WCSH)

BATH, Maine (AP) - The oldest Bath-built wooden vessel known to be still afloat is returning home.



The Maine Maritime Museum is set to acquire a two-masted clipper built by shipwright Thomas E. Hagan in 1906. The Mary E is currently owned by Matt Culen of Pelham, New York.



The 73-foot-long clipper is scheduled to be delivered in April to the waterfront museum.



The Portland Press Herald reports that the museum has raised $350,000 of the $1.5 million needed make the purchase, restore it to shipshape and maintain the historic vessel as a public exhibit.



Amy Lent, the museum's executive director, said the goal is to be able to sail the ship for special occasions.

