Click it or Ticket: Maine, NH police enforce seat belt laws

(NEWS CENTER) — Maine law enforcement is starting a two week campaign on Monday to crack down on seat belt laws.

Maine and New Hampshire police are joining forces to increase seat belt enforcement at state borders including on Maine Routes 1, 2 and 3.

The Route 1 effort is from Brunswick to Rockland, Route 2 from New Hampshire to Pittsfield and Route 3 from Augusta to Belfast.

According to The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety, in the past year, 42% of people killed during daytime were not wearing seatbelts and 65% of those killed at night were not wearing seatbelts.

