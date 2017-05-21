Click it or Ticket: Maine, NH police enforce seat belt laws

(NEWS CENTER) — Maine law enforcement is starting a two week campaign on Monday to crack down on seat belt laws.
Maine and New Hampshire police are joining forces to increase seat belt enforcement at state borders including on Maine Routes 1, 2 and 3.
The Route 1 effort is from Brunswick to Rockland, Route 2 from New Hampshire to Pittsfield and Route 3 from Augusta to Belfast.
According to The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety, in the past year, 42% of people killed during daytime were not wearing seatbelts and 65% of those killed at night were not wearing seatbelts.
The Maine police agencies taking part in the Click It or Ticket campaign are -
Auburn PD
Augusta PD
Bangor PD
Berwick PD
Bridgton PD
Brunswick PD
Bucksport PD
Cape Elizabeth PD
Caribou PD
Cumberland SO
Eliot PD
Ellsworth PD
Farmington PD
Fort Kent PD
Gorham PD
Hampden PD
Houlton PD
Jay PD
Kennebec SO
Kittery PD
Knox County SO
Lewiston PD
Lincoln County SO
Lisbon PD
Maine State Police
Mexico PD
Monmouth PD
Norway PD
Oakland PD
Old Orchard Beach PD
Old Town PD
Orono PD
Oxford PD
Portland PD
Presque Isle PD
Rumford PD
Sagadahoc County SO
Scarborough PD
South Portland PD
Topsham PD
Westbrook PD
Wiscasset PD
Yarmouth PD
York PD
