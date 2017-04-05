CityReach Church Loses Battle Over Property to Penobscot County

BANGOR, Maine (NEWSCENTER) - Penobscot County entered into a contract to purchase the former YMCA building for $825,000 in an effort to alleviate the jail overpopulation problem.

According to the county administrator William Collins said that the county will honor the leases that tenant's Young's MMA gym and CityReach Church hold, but that they will have to vacate the property upon the expiration of their respective leases. He also said that in the event either organization wants to terminate its lease early, there will be no penalty.

Collins said that the county is now assembling a team "to look at the building and determine what is in the best interest of the county and the taxpayer for the use of that building." He said that it is possible that the purchased building will be used to move the county offices, while the jail expands further into its current location.

The sale is scheduled to close on or before April 15.

Young's MMA was contacted for a statement, but they have not yet responded. The lead pastor at CityReach Church, Bobby Bledsoe, refused to comment on the matter at this time.

