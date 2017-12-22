City renews restaurant lease, plans new contract talks

Sanford, Maine (Photo: WCSH)

SANFORD, Maine (AP) - Officials in the city of Sanford have voted to renew the lease of a popular restaurant that was in danger of closing.



The Journal Tribune reports city council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a one-year extension for the Cockpit Cafe. City officials also plan to revisit contract talks with cafe owner Rene Bernier in March with a mediator.



The Cockpit Cafe sits on city property at the Sanford Seacoast Regional Airport. Bernier and the city had clashed over changes in business hours, utilities and renovations.



Bernier had claimed the changes would put her out of business.



Mayor Tom Cote says he hopes the city can work something out with Bernier. Cote says officials want the familiar landmark to stay open.

