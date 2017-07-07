Red Barn fined $200 for being too loud during Honor Flight benefit

(Photo: The Red Barn/Facebook)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The owner of a popular restaurant took to Facebook Friday to announce she had been fined by the city of Augusta for noise during an event held to honor and assist veterans.

The Red Barn Restaurant benefit for Honor Flight took place a year ago on July 6, 2016, and was featured on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.

"Apparently, on July 6 at 2 in the afternoon, they were too 'ruckus,'" said owner Laura Benedict, who appeared emotional. "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy was a little bit too loud for some people."

Last year's benefit wasn't the first time Benedict had offered assistance to veterans — she helped raise $7,000 in two hours for a young woman whose husband suddenly passed away and received presidential recognition from President Obama in January, who in a letter wrote, "Thank you for the dedication you have shown to your community."

"So after a yearlong investigation, I'm being fined $200 for sending our heroes to Washington, DC," Benedict said. "As evidenced by this, money is more important than valor."

The city's code does list "the beating of drums, sounding of trumpets or other means" as examples of offenses that can justify citation. The full ordinance is below.

In the video, Benedict said she will be sending the city $2,000.

NEWS CENTER reached out to the city of Augusta but did not immediately hear back. We will update this story with their response as soon as we get it.

