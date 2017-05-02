(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

LANCASTER, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER) — A circus company reaches a plea deal in a criminal trial involving a deadly tent collapse Wednesday.

A 6-year-old and her father were killed when the tent collapsed during a microburst in 2015.

According to the National Weather Service a microburst is a localized column of sinking air within a thunderstorm. Microbursts can cause extensive damage at the surface, and in some instances, can be life-threatening.

The company, Walker International Events, has already paid fines for not putting the tent correctly.

A plea hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:30 where the circus company is expected to take a plea deal.

