Churches join fight against opioid addiction

ELIOT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — It's a "ministry of compassion" church leaders say goes a long way beyond Sunday morning service.

Two churches in York County are are starting programs to help people struggling with drug addiction.

The First Congregational Church in Eliot supports the Out of Shadows program, which was started by the family of Michael Fielders, who died from an overdose nearly two years ago.

The program connects people with resources including counseling and group therapy. The church is raising money to open a resource center in the church's parish hall, with an emphasis on offering a supportive voice – not a judgemental one – to those affected by drug abuse.

Up the road in Sanford, Calvary Baptist Church is starting a Reformer's Unanimous program. Pastor Todd Bell said the faith-based recovery program has a 90 percent success rate. He said it's for houses of worship to do their part to fight the crisis.

"We want to help people. This is an avenue we can help people," Bell said. "In a way, yes, churches are stepping up — and that type of church is a visionary church."

If you would like more information you can go to calvaryofsanford.org. For information on Out of the Shadows, head on over to their Facebook page.

