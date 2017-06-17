Portland, ME (NEWS CENTER) Republican Sen. Susan Collins is expressing concerns about the partisan and secretive approach her party is taking to craft an alternative to Obamacare.

And some observers feel she is in a position to have some leverage, despite the fact that she is not one of the senators crafting the GOP bill behind closed doors.

NBC NEWS political director and moderator of 'Meet the Press' Chuck Todd points out that there are 52 Republican senators, and leaders can only afford to lose two and still pass the bill.Todd thinks the GOP's closed door approach to the health care bill is smart short term political strategy, but will be bad for them in the long term.

Collins tells the Portland Press Herald she won't vote for a bill if it is not analyzed by the Congressional Budget Office. And she believes legislation should go through committee consideration, public hearings and full debate.

