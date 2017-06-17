WCSH
Chuck Todd from "Meet The Press" Interview

June 17, 2017

Portland, ME (NEWS CENTER)   Senator  Angus King has gotten some good reviews from Washington political observers for his approach to the investigation into Russian involvement in last year's election.
His questioning of Attorney General Jeff Sessions this week made news for the revelation that Sessions, a member of the National Security Council, has had no classified briefings on  Russian hacking.
NBC NEWS political director and host of Meet The Press Chuck Todd says King has distinguished himself by actually listening to other senators' questions and trying to dig deeper.Sen. King will be Chuck Todd's guest on NBC's Meet The Press tomorrow morning at Nine o'clock.

