Portland, ME (NEWS CENTER) Senator Angus King has gotten some good reviews from Washington political observers for his approach to the investigation into Russian involvement in last year's election.

His questioning of Attorney General Jeff Sessions this week made news for the revelation that Sessions, a member of the National Security Council, has had no classified briefings on Russian hacking.

NBC NEWS political director and host of Meet The Press Chuck Todd says King has distinguished himself by actually listening to other senators' questions and trying to dig deeper.Sen. King will be Chuck Todd's guest on NBC's Meet The Press tomorrow morning at Nine o'clock.

