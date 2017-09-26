Christmas tree search gets off to a hot start

Portland Christmas tree arrives in Monument Square (Photo: Kmack, Michael)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Baby, it's NOT cold outside.

But even as temperatures in Portland topped 80 degrees on Tuesday, city leaders launched their annual search for a Christmas tree to serve as the centerpiece for the holiday decorations in Monument Square.

Visitors by the thousands will surround the tree on November 24 to see it lit up for the first time.

The tree must meet a few conditions to be accepted by the city.

Type: Evergreen, spruce or fir

Evergreen, spruce or fir Height: 45-60 feet

45-60 feet Location: Portland, South Portland, Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough, Gorham, Westbrook, Falmouth, Cumberland or Yarmouth

Portland, South Portland, Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough, Gorham, Westbrook, Falmouth, Cumberland or Yarmouth Accessibility: Free from power lines and other obstructions

Submissions can be entered online beginning now until November 1. The city will remove the winning entry at no cost to the owner. The person who donates the tree will also receive a one-night hotel stay, VIP tickets to the lighting ceremony and additional tickets to the Merry Madness event on December 7.

