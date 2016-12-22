Christmas miracle for Bangor Animal Humane Society

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- In last three days, nearly two dozen animals have been adopted from the Bangor Animal Humane Society.

At one point -- the shelter was actually out of dogs. But by Thursday, that had already changed -- and the shelter is still determined to find every animal a loving home.

“In the last three days, we've had about 10 dogs adopted and an assortment of cats all go home,” said Executive director Suzan Prendergast- Bell. “It feels fantastic, I mean it’s hard when animals come in, it's sad for the animal and to the owner, but to see the reverse side-to see happy new families really brings us a lot of joy.”



She said it has been the highlight of her holiday season.



“I personally love when we see a family with children and they get their new cat or their new kitten and seeing the joy that they feel and knowing that that's going to be a really happy Christmas,” said Prendergast- Bell.



Three days ago there were no dogs available to be adopted before Christmas. It would not have been a first for the shelter…



“But in the meanwhile we had 3 more dogs go up for adoption,” said Prendergast- Bell.



But that's not all.

In addition to those 3 dogs, are 18 cats and 2 rabbits that are looking to be adopted.

But getting them out the door isn't easy.



“It's a long process. It's not just about getting them into a home, it's about getting them into the right home,” said Prendergast- Bell.



After learning about each animal's habits, staff members can determine the perfect match. And when that moment comes, Susan says all the hard work is well worth the reward.



“It makes every heartache worth it. You hope you don't see them again and that they live a long happy life,” she said.



Staff members are still hopeful that all of these animals can be adopted before the holidays are over. If you would like to add a furry friend to your family, click here.

