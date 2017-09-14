Chris Gardner legitmately has something that no one else in the world has.

ARUNDEL, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Chris Gardner is a man of many talents. He wrote the best-selling book "The Pursuit of Happyness" which was then adapted into a wildly successful movie starring Will Smith.

He was in Maine last week speaking at an event for the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation. He's now one of the most sought after motivational speakers in the world. We talked to him about how he would describe himself, the current political situation in the country, the flooding in Houston, and he told us the one thing he has that nobody else in the world has.

© 2017 WCSH-TV