Chipotle blames data breach on malware

Photo: Keith Srakocic, AP (Photo: Custom)

LOS ANGELES-- The restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it has identified the malware used by hackers to steal customer payment information from nearly all of it's 2,249 locations during a massive breach between March 24th and April 18th. The malware has been removed by the system.

Maine has four Chipotle locations in Augusta, Bangor, Portland, and Westbrook. If you visited any of these locations between March and April and suspect fraudulent activity in your credit or bank account, contact your credit provider or bank.

You can find the whole story in USA Today.

© 2017 WCSH-TV