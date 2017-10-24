Child's leg severed in front-end loader accident

(Photo: Thinkstock photo)

NEW VINEYARD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A grandfather is credited with saving his grandchild's life after a bucket from a front-end loader fell on the child's legs, severing one.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, they responded to a report of an accident Monday on Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. Then, Farmington Police notified FCSO regarding a vehicle they stopped for speeding and driving erratically.

They discovered the driver had a severed leg in the car. She explained she was on her way to the hospital to deliver the leg to the child it belonged to, for possible reattachment. The officer then escorted the driver to the hospital, FCSO said.

After an investigation, officials found the 4-year-old child was with his grandfather, who is his legal guardian, working in the family's gravel pit with a front-end loader. The grandfather turned his attention away after getting out of the front-end loader, and the boy got underneath the bucket which was lowered, but not leveled out.

FCSO said the bucket lost hydraulic pressure, lowering and capturing both of the child's legs, severing one.

The child's grandfather immediately brought him to the hospital. The child was later Life Flighted to Boston.

Sheriff Scott Nichols said the grandfather's immediate actions after the accident saved the child's life.

