Children uninjured after school bus hit head-on

KENNEBUNK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A handful of children are safe after a school bush crash Thursday morning.

Kennebunk Police say they responded to the crash on Alewife Road at the intersection of Walker Road around 7:30 a.m. 26-year-old Neico Proctor of Dayton was traveling south Alewife Road when he lost control of his vehicle and struck an RSU 21 bus head-on, according to officials.

The bus had four students on board. Both they and the bus driver were uninjured. Proctor suffered minor injuries that were treated on scene.

The bus sustained minor damage, but Proctor’s vehicle was towed from the scene.

Police say an early investigation shows road conditions and speed are to blame.

