Children released in all-night police standoff, father escapes

BUCKFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The man accused of setting off a standoff with three children in tow slipped away from the police who had him surrounded.

The standoff at the home on Tucker Road in Buckfield began around 9 p.m. on Thursday, and police were still there as the sun rose on Friday morning.

Initial information about the children inside the home came from their grandparents. They told NEWS CENTER that the kids' father had a violent history, and he refused to release the children, ages two, four and five. Police said he finally relented around 6:30 a.m., and the kids were reunited with their mother.

With the children out of harm's way, police entered the house only to find that no one was there. A manhunt of the surrounding area was immediately launched.

