Child rapist to plead guilty to federal child porn charges

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A former Maine resident already serving 18 years in a Delaware prison for child sex abuse has agreed to plead guilty to federal child pornography charges.



A federal judge on Friday scheduled a June 20 change of plea hearing for James Ira Allen.



Allen is currently imprisoned at Sussex Correctional Institute after pleading guilty to raping and sexually exploiting a 14-year-old girl he met online.



Allen was arrested in February 2015 when troopers went to a Georgetown motel and found him with the girl, who had been reported as a runaway.



Authorities say investigators found Allen and the girl with a lifelike baby doll, a car seat, diapers and other infant supplies they used to pretend they had a real baby.

