Child rape charges span two years

Mike Kmack , WCSH 11:13 AM. EST December 29, 2016

JACKSON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - The victim of an alleged rape under investigation by Maine State Police is a girl under the age of ten.

Detectives said she was assaulted over a period of two years by 33-year-old Paul Andrews of Jackson. He is charged with gross sexual assault.

After consulting with the District Attorney, a team of detectives and state troopers arrested Andrews at his home on Boslee Drive Tuesday night.

Andrews was initially taken to Waldo County Jail, but he was then transferred to Two Bridges Jail in Wiscasset where he remains in custody with bail set at $50,000.

