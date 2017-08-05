Courtesy Rochester Police Department (Photo: Geoff Moore)

ROCHESTER, N.H. (NEWS CENTER) - Police responded to a call regarding a child left unattended in a car at a Walmart in Rochester on Saturday, August 5, according to a Rochester Police Department press release.

The responding officer found a 2-year-old boy inside of the vehicle alone. The officer was able to open the passenger door, which was secured only by a bungee cord, in order to remove the crying child.

Investigation revealed that Leo Ellis, 35 of Rochester, was taking care of his son for the weekend and had driven to the Walmart where the vehicle was parked. He had left his child alone in the car for about 40 minutes.

When Ellis returned to the car with merchandise, he was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child or Incompetent.

On-scene, the child was placed under custody of his biological mother who resides elsewhere and is not married to Ellis. Ellis was released on a $5,000 PR bail.

