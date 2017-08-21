Cheverus High School closed due to threatening email

Ctsy Cheverus High School

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The private High School Cheverus closed for all student activity Monday because school officials said an employee received a threatening email.

Principal Dr. John Moran said a Cheverus High School employee received a threatening email over the weekend, that was forwarded to school administrators.

Moran said the email was not from anyone connected with the Cheverus High School community and the email did not provide specifics about the threat.

Even though school is not yet in session, all student activites on campus were cancelled.

School administers notified Portland Police who are investigating the threat Monday

