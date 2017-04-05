Charges dropped against former Bonny Eagle cheerleading coach

Nicholas Perry makes his initial appearance with his attorney at Cumberland County Courthouse on Wednesday on a charge of inappropriate contact with a Bonny Eagle High School student while he was cheering coach at the school. (Photo: Portland Press Herald/Gregory Rec)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Two charges of sexual assault and contact have been dropped against a former Bonny Eagle cheerleading coach, a district attorney confirmed Wednesday.

Nicholas Perry was arrested on Jan. 27, accused of having inappropriate contact with a high school student.

He did not enter a plea at his arraignment on March 8.

It was not immediately known why the charges had been dropped.

Perry was 21 years old at the time of his arrest.

