Charges dropped against former Bonny Eagle cheerleading coach

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Two charges of sexual assault and contact have been dropped against a former Bonny Eagle cheerleading coach, a district attorney confirmed Wednesday.
Nicholas Perry was arrested on Jan. 27, accused of having inappropriate contact with a high school student.
He did not enter a plea at his arraignment on March 8.
It was not immediately known why the charges had been dropped.
Perry was 21 years old at the time of his arrest.
