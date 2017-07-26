Charges against Black Lives Matter protesters dropped

By admitting to a charge of disorderly conduct, 17 protesters who were arrested during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Portland avoid going to trial.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Criminal charges against the 17 'Black Lives Matter' protesters that shut down blank a busy street in Portland last July, have been dropped.

According to defense attorney, Jon Gale who represents one of the protesters, all the charges were dropped on Wednesday.

The 17 protesters shut down Commercial street last July and admitted civil offense of disorderly conduct.

