Chaos of 1991 shows potential impact of government shutdown

AUGUSTA, Maine (Press Herald) - With lawmakers at an impasse on a state budget, Maine appears as close to a government shutdown as it has been since 1991, when failure to pass a budget resulted in a chaotic 16-day halt to myriad services.

Back then, most state courthouses closed, creating a backlog of cases. Road crews were sidelined. Bureau of Motor Vehicle offices were shuttered.

