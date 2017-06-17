Chaos of 1991 shows potential impact of government shutdown

AUGUSTA, Maine (Press Herald) - With lawmakers at an impasse on a state budget, Maine appears as close to a government shutdown as it has been since 1991, when failure to pass a budget resulted in a chaotic 16-day halt to myriad services.
Back then, most state courthouses closed, creating a backlog of cases. Road crews were sidelined. Bureau of Motor Vehicle offices were shuttered.
Portland Press Herald
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs