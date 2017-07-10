Chance to comment on Monument has passed

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell shares a canoe with Lucas St. Clair, president of Elliotsville Plantation Inc., on an 8-mile paddle down the East Branch of the Penobscot River on Saturday. (Photo: Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald)

STACYVILLE, Maine (AP) - The public comment period is over for a federal review of more than two dozen national monuments, including Maine's new monument in the Katahdin region.



President Donald Trump ordered Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to conduct the review of monuments. Among the monuments Trump wants to review is Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, which President Barack Obama designed as a monument last summer.



The public comment period on Zinke's review of the monuments ended on Monday.



Zinke visited the Katahdin monument in June and signaled that he felt federal ownership of the 87,500 acre site was settled. Conservationists say the land should remain a monument and possibly be elevated to a national park someday.



Zinke is expected to submit a report about the monuments to Trump by late August.

