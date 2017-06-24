Celebration of Donn Fendler's life is held in Maine

donn fendler (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

NEWPORT, Maine (AP) - A public celebration of life is being held for the man who survived nine days alone on Maine's Mount Katahdin as a boy.



The memorial for Donn Fendler, who died in October at age 90, was being held Saturday at Nokomis Regional High School.



Fendler retired in Clarksville, Tennessee, but kept a summer home in Newport, Maine.



His ordeal as a 12-year-old boy is known to Mainers because his book, "Lost on a Mountain in Maine," is required reading for many fourth-graders.



He got lost while hiking with his family and made his way down the mountain and through the woods to the east branch of the Penobscot River. That's where he was found bruised and cut, starved and shoeless, more than 30 miles from where he started.

