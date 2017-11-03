Courtesy: Amber Crocker

SANFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine State Fire Marshal's office reported Friday that a five-alarm fire at a home in Sanford in mid-October caused so much damage that they could not determine the cause.

Sergeant Ken Grimes said the believe the fire at 33 Island Avenue was accidental, and said they believe it originated outside the home.

"[The building] was in such poor shape, we couldn't do a thorough investigation," said Sgt. Grimes.

The building is in an area where drug activity was common. Kari Zielke brought the drug activity into the spotlight, telling drug dealers to get out of her neighborhood, which was within 1,000 feet of an elementary school, which elevates drug charges to "aggravated."

